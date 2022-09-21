Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A total of 833 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 183 citizens, the second dose to 139 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 448 citizens. As many as 63 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,883,429 vaccine doses were administered, 5,379,822 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,383 people – the second dose, 3,376,017 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,207 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.