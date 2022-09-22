AZAL introduces the latest in-flight entertainment system

The National air Carrier of Azerbaijan is starting to introduce an entertainment system on board of aircraft according to a new principle. From now on, passengers will be able to use their mobile devices (phones and tablets) to connect to the aircraft’s multimedia network via Wi-Fi, after which they will be able to watch hundreds of feature films, documentaries and animated films/series, sports and show programs, as well as a range of content of various type on their own gadget.

To view multimedia content, there is no need to download third-party mobile applications, all operations are performed through a mobile browser.

Initially, the system will be available on-board Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft.

In the future, it is planned to introduce a streaming service on boards of other aircraft.

In-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi connectivity have become an integral part of the journey. Multimedia content on board of AZAL’s aircrafts will continue to be constantly updated.

“Azerbaijan Airlines” has prepared a video on how to use the new streaming service on board: https://youtu.be/R7aE-pCUedo (English subtitles available).