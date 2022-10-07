Turkish HAVELSAN company presents new unmanned military vehicle (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Turkish HAVELSAN company presented for the first time a new unmanned military vehicle called KAPGAN (IKA), which was developed using local resources, on October 6, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

The vehicle, having a larger structure than BARKAN IKA previously supplied by HAVELSAN to the Turkish army, will be equipped with a larger-caliber weapon remote control system.

Equipped with a 30 mm cannon, the remote control system will also be significantly effective against armored vehicles.