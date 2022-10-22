Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. A total of 725 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 258 citizens, the second dose – 128 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 298 citizens. As many as 41 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,906,553 vaccine doses were administered, 5,388,383 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,623 people – the second dose, 3,384,851 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,696 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.