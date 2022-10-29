Trip of Turkish Travel Club's delegation to Karabakh, East Zangazur kicks off (UPDATE) (PHOTO)

Details added (first version posted at 11:38)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 29. The trip of a 30-member delegation of the Turkish Travel Club to Karabakh and East Zangazur has started, Trend reports.

The delegation is led by Chair of the Board of the Turkish Travel Club Selman Arinc, whose name is included in the NomadMania global ranking.

The travelers arrived in Shusha, where they will be able to view the city's historical places and breathtaking landscape.

The three-day trip of international travelers will incorporate the Baku-Shusha-Aghdam-Kalbajar-Lachin-Gubadli-Zangilan-Jabrayil (Khudafarin)-Baku highway, which is of exceptional importance for the regional development within "dark tourism".

In 2021, delegations of international travel clubs (ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania) also paid visits to Karabakh and East Zangazur. Meantime, around 200 foreign travelers from nearly 30 countries got acquainted with the implications of the Armenian aggression, as well as with large-scale reconstruction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.