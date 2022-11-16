European Azerbaijan School hosts "Karabakh Victory" event (PHOTO)

On November 10, the European Azerbaijan School hosted the "Karabakh Victory" event dedicated to the second anniversary of Victory Day.

The event began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan Republic. Afterwards, the dear memory of our martyrs who died on the way to the Motherland was commemorated with a minute's silence.

The director of the European Azerbaijan School, Francesco Banchini greeted the guests and shared his impressions with the occasion of the special day.

The audience saw poems, songs, and sketches on patriotism performed by the students of the European Azerbaijan School.

The audience enjoyed the song and dance performances performed by professionals invited to the event.

At the event, was displayed a video dedicated to the historical process of the Karabakh conflict following the starting date to the second Karabakh war.

After poetical part, the audience had an opportunity to get acquainted with the exhibition "The Karabakh Pearls of Azerbaijan".

Karabakh carpets, national costumes, and examples of material culture were exhibited at the exhibition.

Also, EAS students displayed their paintings dedicated to the topic "The Karabakh Pearls of Azerbaijan".

Thus, the European Azerbaijan School celebrated the second anniversary of our glorious history with great solemnity.

The people of Azerbaijan united as one fist and freed their land from occupation under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

8 November is the Great Victory Day!

Happy Victory Day of our glorious history!