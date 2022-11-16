280,000 hectares of liberated territories of Azerbaijan to be cleared of mines by 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. 280,000 hectares of Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation will be cleared of mines by 2026, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the 'First state program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories', approved by the Presidential Order.

According to the Action Plan, the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan was instructed to carry out this task jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, 215,000 hectares of territories should be cleared of mines in 2022-2025.