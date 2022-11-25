1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Opening of the 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on November 25.

At the opening of the competition, the Board Chairman of the Ojag Sports Club Vafa Bakarova noted that the club was founded in 2013.

Bakarova stressed that intra-club competitions and open championships were held over the past period. Pupils of Ojag Sport Club are involved in national teams in various gymnastic disciplines, and also won large-scale international competitions.

She wished good luck to all the participants of the Ojag International Cup.

Before the start of the competition, demonstration performances of young athletes were presented.

The 1st Ojag International Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held by Ojag Sport Club from November 25 through November 27, 2022. Representatives of 13 countries are taking part in the competition in various age categories. Young gymnasts are performing both in the individual program and in group exercises.