Azerbaijani athletes' results – proof of gymnastics development in country – Portuguese judge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku provides perfect conditions for athletes, thus making a significant contribution to the gymnastics development of Azerbaijan, a teacher at the University of Porto, an international judge in rhythmic gymnastics Maria de Lurdes Ávila-Carvalho, told reporters, Trend reports.

The results of Azerbaijani gymnasts at major international competitions speak of the development of this sport in the country.

The Portuguese specialist, paying a visit to Baku, is delivering a lecture on "Gymnastics and dance" for athletes and coaches of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team from January 10 through 16.

"During the lecture, I saw the potential of Azerbaijani gymnasts and coaches. My task is to improve the training level of local gymnasts and pay attention to artistry and aesthetic components, as well as to the natural flow of movements. The rules are updated for every Olympic cycle. I believe these changes contribute to the advancement of rhythmic gymnastics," added Ávila-Carvalho.

The teacher said she really liked the Azerbaijani team's performance both in group and individual exercises.

"I have not yet had an opportunity to visit the training session of Azerbaijani athletes. I think I will definitely do it tomorrow, as it is very interesting for me to observe how the training process goes," she added.