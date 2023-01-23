Azerbaijan confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijan has detected 12 new COVID-19 cases, two patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,679 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,316 of them have recovered, and 10,068 people have died. Currently, 295 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 896 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,472,527 tests have been conducted so far.