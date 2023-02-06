Azerbaijan confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan has detected three new COVID-19 cases, five patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,085 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,816 of them have recovered, and 10,096 people have died. Currently, 173 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 619 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,496,659 tests have been conducted so far.