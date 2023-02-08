Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. As many as 310 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 65 citizens, the second dose – 125 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 110 citizens. As many as 10 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,944,476 vaccine doses were administered, 5,402,873 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,877,558 people – the second dose, 3,398,685 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,360 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.