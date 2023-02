BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The official opening of the Year of "Shusha - the cultural capital of the Turkic world - 2023" will take place in Azerbaijan's Shusha city, Trend reports.

The event is planned to be held in March 2023.

The organizers of the event are the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the special representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, and the Shusha City State Reserve Department.

