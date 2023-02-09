Azerbaijan confirms 37 more COVID-19 cases, 38 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan has detected 37 new COVID-19 cases, 38 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,174 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,922 of them have recovered, and 10,097 people have died. Currently, 155 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,380 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,502,054 tests have been conducted so far.