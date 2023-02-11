Azerbaijan confirms 15 more COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijan has detected 15 new COVID-19 cases, 21 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,210 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,965 of them have recovered, and 10,098 people have died. Currently, 147 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,147 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,504,181 tests have been conducted so far.