Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Society Materials 13 February 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,945,463 vaccine doses were administered, 5,403,124 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,877,972 people – the second dose, 3,398,952 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,415 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

