Azerbaijani rescuers sent from Kahramanmaras to Hatay in quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan informed about its activities within the rescue operations, human resources involved in the earthquake zone, material and technical base and its humanitarian aid sent to Türkiye following the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports via the ministry.

Below is a list of resources involved by the ministry in the operation to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake in the brotherly country:

Rescue and medical personnel 760 people Rescue dog 8 heads Mobile field hospital (with 7 containers) 2 units Special rescue vehicle 3 units Tents (various sizes) 2,630 units Heater 707 units Bed 540 units High power generator 5 units Blanket 724 sets Clothes 8,000 sets Socks 20,000 pairs Table 650 units Chair 2,000 units Towel 7,000 units

During the search and rescue operations in Kahramanmaras, the rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan saved 53 people, pulled the bodies of 741 people from the rubble and handed them over to relevant structures.

The mobile field hospital operating in the Kahramanmaras region has provided medical care to 729 injured people to date.

More than 110 people from the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Kahramanmaras were sent to support the search and rescue operations in Hatay province.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.