Baku SME House hosts trainings under "Power of Women in Business" project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Trainings for women entrepreneurs continue within the framework of the "Power of Women in Business" project in Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the agency, trainings have been recently organized for 23 women entrepreneurs from industry, agriculture, trade and services at the Baku SME House.

The trainings were held on the topics of "Business psychology", "Importance of systematization and labeling in the development of a company", "Developing business plan and attracting investors", and "Negotiating sales ".

At the trainings with the participation of expert trainers Zahid Adigozalov, Sakit Samadov, Niyazi Abbasov and Azad Gahramanov, information was provided on relevant topics, and a Q&A session was held.

At the next stage, meetings of women entrepreneurs who are participants in the project will be organized with representatives of government agencies providing support and services to entrepreneurs in various areas.

The project, implemented on the initiative and organization of the SMBDA and Rabitabank OJSC, with the support of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and Marsol LLC, is aimed at increasing the role of and business activity of women entrepreneurs in the country's economy.

As a result of the project, support will be provided in financing the three best projects submitted by the participants (1st place - 5,000 manat or $2,940, 2nd place - 3,000 manat or $1,760, and 3rd place - 2,000 manat or $1,180).

The Baku SME House is a single center for providing business services, which was opened on January 6, 2023 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. It serves entrepreneurs from Monday through Friday from 09:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4). Here entrepreneurs are provided with more than 250 services by nearly 50 public and private organizations.

Business entities can contact the Baku SME House for services related to business registration, tax issues, licenses, certificates of food origin and safety, permits for various activities, customs services, an extract from the state property register, subsidies for the agricultural sector, permission for advertising in open spaces, utilities, banking, insurance, leasing, etc., necessary for entrepreneurial activity.