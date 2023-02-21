New project launched in Baku for rational use of water (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Another project has been launched as part of the "Bir Damci" (“One Drop”) campaign (calling people to stop wasting water, use it more rationally), which has been going on for several months in Baku, Trend reports.

Not limited to public awareness work, this time the organizers of the campaign, together with the executive power of Baku, made their contribution to saving water by practical measures.

One of these measures was the renewal of water taps at the famous spring in Baku, located at the exit of the Icherisheher subway station.

The usual spring faucets have been replaced with new water-saving faucets, thus minimizing water loss. Previously, the water from the spring flowed continuously day and night.

According to the campaign organizers, in the future, work will continue in various districts of Baku to replace water taps at sources.

The campaign organizers also asked the city residents to provide support in this matter, not to leave open water taps on the streets without necessity, and also warn the relevant authorities about faulty water taps.

The campaign has been organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Azersu OJSC, Amelioration and Water Farm of Azerbaijan OJSC and IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Association.