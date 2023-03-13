Clinical Medical Center talks condition of people injured in recent Baku shootout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Treatment of two people injured during a shooting in the Nasimi district of Baku continues, the Clinical Medical Center told Trend.

According to the center, treatment of Tamerlan Huseynov, born in 1983, and Fagan Rahimli, born in 2002, both of whom received a gunshot injury as a result of the armed incident, continues in the center’s traumatology and surgical departments, respectively.

The condition of both injured is stable, added the center.

The shootout took place on March 10.

As a result of the operational-search activities carried out by the police, three suspects of committing a crime were detained.