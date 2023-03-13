Two people detained in connection with shooting in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan have released joint information in connection with the armed incident that took place on March 10 on Samad Vurghun Street in the Nasimi district of Baku, Trend reports.

According to the information, the criminal case opened in connection with the incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Following the activities carried out by the prosecutor's office and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reasonable suspicions were revealed that Shahmar Ismayilov, born in 1995, and Vugar Guliyev, born in 1998, who had previously colluded with other persons, opened fire from illegally acquired firearms in order to kill Nijat Akbarov due to personal animosity.

The shooters missed Akbarov, while Tamerlan Huseynov, born in 1983, and Fagan Rahimli, born in 2002, who were at the scene, received injuries of varying severity.

Ismayilov and Guliyev, who were detained as suspects as a result of investigative and operational measures, were charged under Articles 29, 120.2.1, 29, 120.2.4 (murder attempt in a generally dangerous way by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition of firearms) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On the basis of a court decision, a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against them.

When examining the scene and the car driven by one of the suspects in the crime, one pistol, cartridges and shells, as well as other evidence of importance to the case, were found and seized.

Investigative and operational-search activities in the criminal case are ongoing, and further information will be published.