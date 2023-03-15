Wonderful aura reigns in National Gymnastics Arena – winner of 7th Azerbaijan, Baku Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. A wonderful aura reigns in the National Gymnastics Arena, which hosts the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, the competition's winner in the age category of pre-juniors (2011-2012) Albina Aliyeva told Trend.

“I'm satisfied with my result at the competition, and happy to climb to the first step of the podium. In early March, together with the Ojaq Sports Club, I took part at competitions in Riga, where I won two bronze medals – in floor exercises and in all-around,” noted the 11-year-old athlete.

According to Aliyeva, each award she wins motivates her to new sports achievements.

Mammadzada took second place at the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics in the age category of pre-juniors, Aliyeva ranked third. Young athletes represent the Ojaq Sports Club.

The 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-16.

Athletes from Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, “Karabakh” Sports Club (Barda), and Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No.13 participate in the competition.

Men’s Artistic gymnasts are performing in the age categories of minors (born in 2016), youngsters (2014- 2015), children (2012-2013), pre-juniors (2010-2011), juniors (2008-2009 and 2006-2007) and seniors (2005 and older), while Women’s Artistic gymnasts are competing for medals in the age categories of children (2013-2014), pre-juniors (2011-2012) and juniors (2008-2010).

At Acrobatic Gymnastics competitions, gymnasts are performing in the age categories of youngsters (2008-2017), children (2007-2012), pre-juniors (2005-2012), juniors (2004-2010) and seniors (2008 and older) within Women’s & Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s and Men’s Groups.