Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers lifts some restrictions in special quarantine regime (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has eliminated some restrictions in a special quarantine regime, Trend reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution "On additional measures to remove certain restrictions of the special quarantine regime".

According to the resolution, from 06:00 (GMT+4) on March 28, 2023, entry to Azerbaijan by air is allowed for all citizens of foreign states and citizens of other states permanently residing in these countries, as well as stateless persons.

The requirement of a COVID passport (document confirming full vaccination against COVID-19 or an immune certificate) is not required in the following cases:

- foreign states and citizens of other countries permanently residing in these states, as well as stateless persons entering Azerbaijan;

- visiting a number of places (venues for events, sports, and recreation facilities, large shopping centers, catering facilities, hotels, intercity (inter-district) transport routes, and other places for which such a requirement has been established).