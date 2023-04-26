Organization of competition at Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics - wonderful, young gymnast says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The organization of the competition in Rhythmic Gymnastics is wonderful, and the audience is friendly and gentle, Nilay Punhanli, the young gymnast and the pupil of the Ojag Sport club, told Trend.

Punhanli took first place at the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in the all-around among athletes born in 2015 in the kids age category.

"I took the first place in my age category. The competitions are organized very well, it is easy and comfortable to perform in such an atmosphere," the young gymnast said.

Punhanli said that she really likes rhythmic gymnastics and noted that this kind of sport teaches discipline.

The young gymnast also pointed out that of the two programs she completed at the competition, she likes more the exercise without an object.

"In an exercise without an object, I really like music. There is such a composition where you can demonstrate your emotions," the gymnast added.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Centre, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, the Grasiya Sports Club who will participate in the competitions that take place on April 25-27.

At the championship, gymnasts in the age categories: kids (born in 2013-2015), pre-juniors (born in 2011-2012), and juniors (born in 2008-2010) perform in individual programs and as teams in group exercises.