Intense training important for good performance at Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, young gymnast says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. To perform well, a lot of training surely helps, Leyla Magomedova, a participant of the Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, a young gymnast and a student of the Specialized Children's and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics, told Trend.

"I hope I won't let the coach down. Of course, like every participant of the championship, I would like to take a prize. I don't know if I succeed, since the competition is strong, but I will do my best," she said.

The gymnast, competing in the juniors age category, added that she likes to train and learn new elements of the program.

"If you want to achieve success in sports, then training isn't a burden, it helps to reach for new heights," Magomedova added.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Centre, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, the Grasiya Sports Club who will participate in the competitions that take place on April 25-27.

At the championship, gymnasts in the age categories: kids (born in 2013-2015), pre-juniors (born in 2011-2012), and juniors (born in 2008-2010) perform in individual programs and as teams in group exercises.