Baku Higher Oil School – Igdir University – Heydar Aliyev – 100 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has been held at Igdir University in Turkey with the co-organization of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS), Trend reports.

The conference was attended by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Igdir University Mehmet Hakki Alma, faculty and students of the university.

At the event, Elmar Gasimov spoke about the Umid Bridge, located on the Azerbaijani-Turkish border, on the Araz River, and the outstanding role of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in the opening of the bridge. The rector called this bridge, commissioned in 1992, “The Bridge of the Heart".

“We came from Nakhchivan to Igdir by land and crossed the Umid Bridge. This bridge was built in 1992 on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to connect Azerbaijan with fraternal Turkey.”

Rector of Igdir University Mehmet Hakki Alma in his speech thanked Azerbaijan for the assistance provided during the earthquake in Turkey and touched upon the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations. The rector called 2023, which marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey and the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a historic and significant year.

The conference concluded with the signing of a document on cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and Igdir University.