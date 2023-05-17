Azerbaijan's junior team reaches finals of European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan's junior team in group exercises has reached two finals of the 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

For the exercise with five jump ropes, the junior team of Azerbaijan received 29.450 points from the judges and took third place in the qualification, which allowed it to pass to the finals.

The performance of the Azerbaijani team in the composition with five balls was estimated by the judges at 29.000 points. In this program, the team also took third place in the qualification.

The team consists of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The athletes will perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform within the senior team in group exercises. At the same time, Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova will join the competitions among junior group teams.