Wonderful conditions сreated in National Gymnastics Arena in Baku – Estonian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Wonderful conditions have been created in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Ester Kreitsman, an Estonian gymnast, after her performance in the qualification of the 39 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, told Trend.

"This is my first European Championship, where I perform as a senior. I am especially pleased with the way I completed the program with the ball because I did a little worse in training. I proved to myself that I am good at it," the athlete noted.

Kreitsman said that she has visited Baku for the first time, and she has been greatly impressed by the National Gymnastics Arena.

"The gym is beautiful, spacious. Before the start, I had the opportunity to hold several training sessions here. I like everything here, I'm even ready to stay in Baku," the gymnast added.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as the senior team in group exercises, which included Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

During the first day of the championship, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova won two bronze medals in the all-around and in the five-ball program.