Enjoying moment of victory at 39 European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics – Azerbaijani gymnasts and their mentors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A meeting with Azerbaijani gymnast – winners and prize-winners of the 39 European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, held in Baku on May 17-21, was held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 22, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by members of the senior team in group exercises consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina, who won gold in exercises with three ribbons and two balls at the championship, as well as bronze in the all-around, and Zohra Aghamirova, who won the bronze medal in the program with the ball.

The event was also attended by the members of the Azerbaijan national rhythmic gymnastics team - Siyana Vasileva (coach), Yevgeniya Vilyaeva (coach and judge) and Kamil Guliyev (choreographer).

The opening speech at the event was delivered by Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), Nurlana Mammadzada, who highlighted that the Azerbaijani national team won five medals at the 39th European Championship, and this is a historic result.

Noting that the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, and President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva shared on her Instagram account a publication on the occasion of the victory of the Azerbaijani team in group exercises at the championship in Baku, the gymnasts expressed gratitude for the support and congratulations, as well as for the opportunity to train and prepare for competitions in excellent conditions created in the arena.

Assessing the results of the championship, the coach of the team in group exercises Vasileva noted the successful performances of the Azerbaijani gymnasts.

"It's quite difficult to perform at the home championship, there were worries and a lot of responsibility. At competitions, we compete with ourselves, our experiences, fears, and not with rivals. Yes, I analyze the performances of other teams to know their level. The goal of the coaches is to prepare the girls so that when they come out on the carpet, they show their maximum. For it, we focus on their preparation, both physical and psychological," the team coach said.

Vasileva said that by time the World Cup starts, changes are expected in the team's program in group exercises.

"We will work on an exercise with hoops. In general, if we talk about how exercises are put, then we start with an idea, someone can offer beautiful music, or the idea of costumes. For example, for an exercise with five hoops, after hearing a composition with national motifs, I thought that we should perform under it," she noted.

Speaking about the competition, the coach highlighted that the team works hard and is glad to participate in any competitions.

Choreographer Guliyev said that the team's programs in group exercises differ not only in the degree of complexity, but also in artistry.

"Compared to last year, this time our exercises were more difficult. I hope we will show a good result at the World Cup. In the meantime, we are still euphoric from the team's victory at the European Championship. When we enter the training hall, a new stage will start for us. In the meantime, we are enjoying this moment, and I think we deserved it," Guliyev said.

Speaking about the result of Aghamirova, her coach Vilyaeva stressed that she is a great fellow.

"When I found out about the results of Agamirova, I couldn't hold back my tears. We have been working towards this for six years, and I am happy that we have succeeded," Vilyaeva added.

Answering the question whether there is a leader in the team, the members of the senior team in the group exercises emphasized that the captain of the team is Laman Alimuradova.

"Each of us tries to support, help and advise each other because we are one team. We are all glad and happy that we managed to win the gold of the European Championship," Alimuradova added.

"Yes, we are a united team and we know each other well, we feel when at a certain moment one of us needs support. This is the team spirit when we are always there," Hummatova said.

"Each of us is unique, and we complement each other," Luzan emphasized.

Aghalarzade noted that the won gold imposes even greater responsibility.

"Having won the gold medal at the European Championship, we understand that now we have to raise the bar, work even harder, and demonstrate the result even better," she added.

Aghamirova also shared her impressions of participating in the European Championship.

"I tried to perform to the maximum, and of course, I was glad to win a medal. I want to thank everyone for their support because it inspires us all," she added.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries were participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.

