Practical shooting exercises held in Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. According to the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense for 2023, the training session held in one of the military units to improve the reservists’ combat skills continues, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

In accordance with the plan, the reservists performed practical shooting exercises using small arms.

Before the shooting, the tactical and technical characteristics of weapons and safety rules were delivered to reservists, and the standards for taking firing positions and bringing weapons to the state of combat readiness were worked out.

The reservists successfully fulfilled the tasks on detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets in the training area.