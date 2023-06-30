International media forum dedicated to first smart city of Turkmenistan Arkadag held (PHOTO)

ARKADAG, Turkmenistan, June 30. Dovletmamed Azadi library has hosted the first international media forum dedicated to the establishment of the first smart city in Turkmenistan - Arkadag, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the forum, the sessions "City of Arkadag - the first "smart city" in the region", "The emergence of ecological culture in the system of innovative urban planning", "Gaining the importance of the city of Arkadag in the developing paradigm of "healthy cities"" were held, as well as issues of media cooperation were considered.

The high level of organization of events dedicated to the opening of the city of Arkadag, historical ties and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the importance of holding a forum for cooperation and exchange of experience between foreign media and experts in this field were highlighted.

Speakers at the forum: Derya Orazov, Chairman of the Arkadag City Construction Committee, Ilyas Demirdzhi, Secretary General of the Association of Engineers and Architects of Turkic-Speaking Countries, Gurbanmurada Mezilov, Rector of the Oguz Khan Engineering and Technology University, Fundare Salvatore, Head of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT), Department of International Relations of the Ministry of Nature Protection and Environment of Turkmenistan Berdy Berdiyev, Director of the Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Ogulmakhri Geldiyeva, Editor-in-Chief of Business Central Asia magazine and others.

