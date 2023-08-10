Aztelecom talks media rumors on arrests of its FETO-related employees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. A number of media outlets in Azerbaijan reported about an operation carried out in the telecommunications company Azerbaijan's Aztelecom LLC regarding the arrest of persons allegedly related to FETO (Fethullah Gulenist Terrorist Organization), Trend reports.

The company, in response to Trend's request, said that it hasn't received any inquiries from law enforcement agencies, adding that media should not spread information that hasn't been officially confirmed.

Aztelecom noted that it's currently investigating the reasons behind the spread of such news.

Recently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, on the basis of information received from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye, has carried out operational measures against persons associated with FETO in Azerbaijan, as a result of which five persons were detained.