Azerbaijan prevents Armenians from creating fortifications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. On August 17, at about 11:55, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, under the guise of agricultural work with fire support attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavend region, Trend reports.

The conducted work was immediately stopped and the positions of the illegal Armenian armed detachments that provided fire support to these works were suppressed as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.