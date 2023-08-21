Winner of Women's World Chess Cup in Baku determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Alexandra Goryachkina (FIDE) won the Women's World Chess Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

In the tie-break, Goryachkina beat her opponent, Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria).

Due to the fact that both of the classic matches in the Women's World Cup final between Nurgul Salimova and Alexandra Goryachkina ended in draws, the victor was decided today using a tie-break. The chess players drew the first match in the tie-break, while Goryachkina won the second match. Alexandra Goryachkina won the match overall, 2.5-1.5 (after two classic games and a tie-breaker).

In addition, Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) finished third, while Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) placed second at the Women's World Chess Cup in Baku.

206 chess players in the open section and 103 chess players in the women's section were on the starting list for the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku.

For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting the Chess World Cup. For the first time, the top three competitors from the open and women's categories will earn a spot in the 2024 Men's Candidates Tournament and Women's Candidates Tournament, respectively.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup 2023 are broadcast in both Azerbaijani and English.

Up through August 25th, competitions will be held. The winning prize stands at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.