BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov climbed "Heydar Peak" (3,751 meters), located on the territory of the Shahdag National Park, the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports told Trend.

During the ascent, the minister was accompanied by the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation Israfil Ashurlu.

The ascent was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's great leader Heydar Aliyev.