Azerbaijan's Shusha to shortly have a seismic station installed - Türkiye AFAD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The installation of a seismic station in Shusha will be completed soon, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) told Trend.

Orhan Tatar, head of Türkiye's Emergency Situations Prevention and Elimination Department (AFAD), said this at a meeting held in the building of the ANAS Presidium on September 8.

During the meeting, the President of ANAS, academician Isa Habibbeyli noted the close cooperation between the Republican Seismological Service Center of ANAS and AFAD and stressed that the memorandum of understanding signed between the parties on earthquake observation systems will bring the ties between the structures to a new level.

It was noted that one of the points reflected in the Memorandum of Understanding is the establishment of a seismic station in Azerbaijan's Shusha by AFAD, and this work will be completed in the near future. The ANAS President also noted that such elements as the establishment of seismic stations in the territories liberated from occupation, joint research, and the exchange of experience and software are reflected in the document. He noted that today's meeting will contribute to achieving the set goals.

Stating that the transfer of AFAD's technologies to Azerbaijan is one of the main goals of the organization, AFAD Head of Department Orhan Tatar noted that the installation of a seismic station in Shusha, which is the first step in this direction, will be completed soon.