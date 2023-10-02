Azerbaijan approves general plans of cities liberated from Armenian occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. A lot of work has been done in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation over the past three years, general plans of almost all cities have been developed and approved, chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that today the process of return of former IDPs to five settlements, liberated from occupation, is underway.

"Within the framework of the "Great Return" state program, territorial planning documents have already been approved, it is planned to return 140,000 people to the lands liberated from occupation until 2026," he added.

Today Baku is hosting the World Habitat Day forum organized within the framework of the "Urban Planning Week 2023".

Shahmar Movsumov, Head of the Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, other delegations from Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government officials and media representatives are taking part in the forum.

Internationally renowned experts and government officials discuss issues related to promoting accessible and quality urban life for all, as well as the development of sustainable cities, themed "Sustainable urban economy: cities as drivers of development and renaissance".