Turkish Northern Cyprus looks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus intends to more actively develop ties with Azerbaijan in the fields of trade and tourism, the republic's President Ersin Tatar said at today's press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that at the same time, Northern Cyprus has very good universities.

"We expect more students from Azerbaijan to come to Northern Cyprus,” Tatar added.

He noted that, in this regard, it is planned to open the "House of Azerbaijan" in the city of Girne.

He added that events will be held in Northern Cyprus on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

He arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit on October 12.