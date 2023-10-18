Another former Azerbaijani captive testifies at Armenian war criminal's trial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Another victim testified at the Baku trial of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in Azerbaijan's Meshali village, Khojaly district, Trend reports.

Mikayil Nurmammadov, who was captured by Armenians during the 1990's events in the village, spoke about Khachatryan’s crimes.

“Khachatryan shot Yunis, the shepherd, the whole village knows about this. He also killed Miryusif, a resident of our village, and he shot another man, Ravil, in the ambulance. His goons also burned down Rajab’s car. Vagif, тnow you have the audacity to deny all this? You’re not human,” Nurmammadov said.

In December 1991, the criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village.

Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

He's accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.