Residents of liberated Horovlu village in Azerbaijan to have spring drinking water

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Residents of Azerbaijan's Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district will be able to drink spring water, the Executive Director of Service for Reconstruction, Construction, and Management No. 1 in the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region Novras Jafarov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion at the Caspian Construction Week.

The official noted that work is underway to restore springs which once existed in the village.

“When the residents come to live there, they will be able to drink water from the spring, which is irreplaceable for them. We also minimize the damage caused by waste to the environment during construction work. We process it here. The waste is recycled in factories and reused at various construction sites," he pointed out.

