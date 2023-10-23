Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)

Society Materials 23 October 2023 14:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
Read more

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues is holding another meeting in Lachin city, Trend reports.

Working groups operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters have made another visit to the liberated territories.

The meeting is taking place under the leadership of Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Vugar Karimov (head of the working group on environmental issues).

Previously, the meeting was held in Shusha city in August this year.

Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more