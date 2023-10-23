Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holding regular meeting in Lachin (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues is holding another meeting in Lachin city, Trend reports.

Working groups operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters have made another visit to the liberated territories.

The meeting is taking place under the leadership of Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Vugar Karimov (head of the working group on environmental issues).

Previously, the meeting was held in Shusha city in August this year.