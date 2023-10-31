Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan developing electronic database of toponyms

Society Materials 31 October 2023 14:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan developing electronic database of toponyms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Work is underway in Azerbaijan to develop an electronic database of toponyms, Director of the Institute of Geography Zakir Eminov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during public hearings themed "Toponyms of Western Azerbaijan: From Historical Distortion to Restoring Justice" held in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The institute's director noted that work in this direction will be completed in the near future.

The public hearings organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Regional Affairs involve MPs, representatives of civil society and other guests.

