MP proposes investing in creating healthcare entities on Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Investments should be made in setting up new healthcare entities and organizing medical services in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Health Committee Ahliman Amiraslanov said, Trend reports.

Amiraslanov also proposed including diseases covered by state healthcare programs in compulsory medical insurance (CMI).

"Currently, the country is implementing 18 state healthcare programs covering the most severe illnesses. It's planned to allocate 265 million manat ($155.88 million) from the state budget for the next year to implement these programs. These funds are too small for the adequate implementation of the respective programs. Therefore, it would be more expedient to include these programs in CMI," he added.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures to 36.7 million manat, or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 782,453 manat ($460,266).

