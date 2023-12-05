Western Azerbaijan Community slams forces impeding Azerbaijani refugees' return to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Some forces, self-proclaimed human rights advocates, as if they have the authority, talk on who [of Azerbaijanis] will be granted the return [to Armenia] within the international law, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference themed "Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: global context and fair solution" in Baku.

Alakbarli spoke about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the destruction of their cultural heritage, and the history of the establishment and activities of the Western Azerbaijan Community and its predecessor, the Azerbaijan Refugee Community, founded in 1989.

Furthermore, emphasizing that the right to return, recognized by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other important international conventions, is the community's primary goal, he expressed hope that this goal will be achieved through dialogue.

"It's unacceptable for the demands of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to peacefully return to their homes to be characterized as causing harm to Armenia's territorial integrity or sovereignty," Alakbarli said.

The conference is attended by more than 100 guests from 30 countries.

The event will continue its work in the form of panel discussions with the participation of renowned international experts and socio-political figures, addressing issues such as the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, resettlement challenges on the international stage, the issue of return in international law, difficulties and practical achievements in the field of repatriation, and the situation in this area in different regions.

