Azerbaijani State Migration Service airs number of people back from Europe (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. In the first ten months of this year, 202 persons were readmitted to Azerbaijan under the scope of readmission agreements signed by the country, the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The readmissions were carried out from European countries.

According to data from the State Migration Service this month, 193 people were readmitted to the nation via readmission agreements struck by the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2023.

These are mostly those who have been readmitted from Germany, Sweden, Austria, and other countries.

