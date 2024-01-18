TripAdvisor ranks Baku among top food destinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Baku took the 13th position among 20 countries in the "Best Food Destinations" category in the global ranking of the popular tourist platform TripAdvisor, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Overall, the platform has compiled rating tables for hotels, restaurants, and other categories recommended by users over the past 12 months in the "Travelers' Choice - Best of the Best" category. Only one percent of the eight-million list on the platform receives the title of "Best of the Best", representing the highest level in the travel industry.

TripAdvisor recommends interesting places, the best hotels, and suitable dining spots to tourists. The platform, which serves 463 million travelers every month, allows visitors to read user reviews and make their choices based on recommendations.

The site features more than 859 million user reviews of 8.6 million hotels, restaurants, and air and sea travel options.

