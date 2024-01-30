Permanent comprehensive provision of military units in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Lachin organized (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The necessary measures are taken for the purpose of uninterrupted organization of service and combat activities of military units stationed in difficult terrain and mountainous areas in Kalbajar and Lachin regions, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry's statement, the process of clearing the roads of snow cover is carried out 24 hours a day in interaction of the engineering units of the Azerbaijan Army with other state agencies to keep the communication lines in working mode in harsh climate conditions and to carry out the comprehensive supply of the units.