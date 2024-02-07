Azerbaijan's highest vs lowest voter turnout electoral spots in presidential poll named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The electoral districts in Azerbaijan where the highest and lowest voter turnout in the presidential election were observed today have been named, Trend reports.

As of 19:00, the highest voter turnout was observed in Yasamal first electoral district No. 15. It was 83.36 percent.

The lowest voter turnout was observed in Narimanov's first electoral district, No. 19. The voter turnout for this constituency was 59.80 percent.

Azerbaijan's presidential election has ended. After 54.47 percent of ballots were processed, Ilham Aliyev leads with 92.1 percent of the vote.

According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes, Razi Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad Musayev 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad Aliyev 0.48 percent.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.