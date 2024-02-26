Event on anniversary of Khojaly genocide held at Azerbaijani Embassy in China (PHOTO)

Commemorative event on the 32nd anniversary of Khojaly genocide was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People's Republic of China.

Along with diplomatic missions accredited in China, representatives of scientific and public circles, as well as our citizens living in Beijing attended the event.

First of all, as a sign of respect for the memory of the martyrs, a wreath was laid in front of the Khari Bulbul bas-relief in the courtyard of the embassy, and the memory of the victims of Khojaly was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Military Attaché, Colonel Teyfur Rustamov, who was awarded the Karabakh Order for his heroism during the 44-day Patriotic War, delivered detailed information about the massacre in Khojaly.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to China H.E. Bunyad Huseynov said in his speech this year we are we are commemorating the Khojaly tragedy with mixed emotions. Now thanks to the leadership of victorious Commander-in-chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the heroism of our Armed Forces and unity of our people our territories were liberated from Armenian occupation, and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan was restored.

The words of “refugees” and “displaced persons” are now replaced with the term of the “Great Return”. Some of the perpetrators who committed the genocide in Khojaly have been arrested and will soon be brought to justice and receive their appropriate punishment. Undoubtedly, other perpetrators involved in this crime will also face the sentence they deserve.

Today, as a result of the reconstruction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories life is being restored in the economic regions of Karabakh and East Zangezur. We will soon witness the return of the residents of Khojaly to their homes.

Within the framework of the event, a photo exhibition of the articles published in the international press about the Khojaly tragedy was held, as well as a video containing the interviews of the witnesses of the genocide and footages of the raising of the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the President Ilham Aliyev in the liberated Khojaly and reconstruction works city carried out in the city was screened.