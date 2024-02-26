Air Astana calls for gastronomic visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Air Astana, the largest airline in Central Asia, has called for a gastronomic visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the airline's Telegram post about Azerbaijani dishes.

"Discover a wealth of flavors and aromas on a gastronomic tour to hospitable Azerbaijan," the post said.

The airline also pointed out top five dishes which the guests should try in the “land of fire”.

"Plov (Pilaf) - this is a delicious dish made from rice, meat, dried fruits, nuts and spices. Plov in Azerbaijan is prepared with a special skill.

Dolma - this is a classic Azerbaijani dish consisting of grape leaves or vegetables stuffed with minced meat and rice," the post noted.

Piti, a traditional Azerbaijani meat dish served in clay pots, is prepared from meat, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, bones and spices, the post also said.

"Kutaby - these are thin dough flatbreads stuffed with minced meat, herbs, cheese or pumpkin. This is a popular street dish in Azerbaijan, usually served with natural yoghurt or pomegranate sauce.

Shekerbura - this is a traditional Azerbaijani sweet dish consisting of thin layers of dough filled with minced nuts, sugar, honey and spices," added the post.

To note, Air Astana operates flights to Baku from the Kazakh cities of Almaty, Astana and Aktau seven times a week.

Of these, the company operates two flights per week on Astana-Baku-Astana and Almaty-Baku-Almaty routes, and three flights per week are operated by FlyArystan (part of the Air Astana group) on Aktau- Baku-Aktau.

Besides, last year, 58,072 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Azerbaijan, which is 91 percent more than in 2022 (30,350 tourists).

